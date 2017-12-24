Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A white Christmas is defined as having at least one inch of snow on the ground. With most of Central Illinois seeing close to three inches, we should have no problem meeting that criteria!

Sunday night will see the snow come to an end with skies actually clearing out a bit. Lows will be colder at 15 with west winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Christmas Day will start off sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will be cold at 24 with winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills will be down to about 0 to 10.

Monday night will be cloudy, however, we will be cold. Lows will be around 10 with winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

