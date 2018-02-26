Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest from the WCIA-3 Stormtracker Weather Team by following us on social media. Below is a list of accounts to "like" or follow. Also follow the WCIA 3 Weather Twitter Account and get all of the latest watches, warnings and advisories for Central Illinois in the area.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty

Facebook: Meteorologist Kevin Lighty

Twitter: @KevinLighty

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Morning Meteorologist Adam Claibon

Facebook: Meteorologist Adam Claibon

Twitter: @WCIA3Adam

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weekend Meteorologist Jack Gerfen

Facebook: Meteorologist Jack Gerfen

Twitter: @WCIA3Jack

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

You can call the WeatherLine 24-7/365 for the full forecast! That number is 217-351-2900

We also have a Text Club powered by RoofsByRodgers.com. Join the club and you'll receive the IHP 3 Day Forecast twice a day during the week and once on the weekend. To join, text 'IHP590412' to the number '75327'. Then, follow the instructions to get Central Illinois' Most Accurate Forecast sent directly to your phone.