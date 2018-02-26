Interact with Us on Social Media
Stay up-to-date on the latest from the WCIA-3 Stormtracker Weather Team by following us on social media. Below is a list of accounts to "like" or follow. Also follow the WCIA 3 Weather Twitter Account and get all of the latest watches, warnings and advisories for Central Illinois in the area.
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty
Facebook: Meteorologist Kevin Lighty
Twitter: @KevinLighty
Morning Meteorologist Adam Claibon
Facebook: Meteorologist Adam Claibon
Twitter: @WCIA3Adam
Weekend Meteorologist Jack Gerfen
Facebook: Meteorologist Jack Gerfen
Twitter: @WCIA3Jack
You can call the WeatherLine 24-7/365 for the full forecast! That number is 217-351-2900
We also have a Text Club powered by RoofsByRodgers.com. Join the club and you'll receive the IHP 3 Day Forecast twice a day during the week and once on the weekend. To join, text 'IHP590412' to the number '75327'. Then, follow the instructions to get Central Illinois' Most Accurate Forecast sent directly to your phone.
