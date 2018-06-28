ciLiving

Catch Love Sign at Riggs Fest this Weekend

Love Sign rocks The City Center Stage

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 05:23 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 05:23 PM CDT

Champaign, IL - Love Sign returns to The City Center Stage. 

Catch them at Riggs Fest this weekend.  

Follow Love Sign on Facebook.

Only on ciLiving Darin Riggs sings Johnny Cash.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected