Family to Table Blog's Gold Cake Recipe in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Natalie Kenny Marquez of the Family to Table blog is back with a cake recipe that dates back to 1912!

Gold Cake:

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup milk (or less - see directions below for details)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Butter an angel food pan.

In your first bowl mix 8 egg yolks and 1/2 cup sugar until the mixture turns a lemon yellow color.

In a second bowl combine the butter and sugar. Then add it to the eggs and sugar mixture. Mix together until the batter becomes so stiff that you can't get it off of the whipper.

Grab a third bowl. Before measuring out the flour, sift it once. Then sift it again two more times after measuring. To the sifted flour add the last 1/2 cup of sugar, the baking powder and salt. Slowly add this mixture to the batter in the first bowl, adding a little milk at a time - only until the the batter comes easily off the whippers (ends up being about 2/3 cup milk...but sometimes less!).

Pour the batter into the angel food pan and bake on the bottom oven rack.

Bake for about 45-60 minutes. Nellie notes that for her it often took 45 minutes or less.

Allow to cool, invert, and serve on a platter. She recommends cutting the cake into 20 equal slices.