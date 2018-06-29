New Sandwiches on the Menu at Meatheads
Meatheads offering you more amazing sandwich choices
Champaign, IL - They're known for their amazing burgers stacked with fresh ingredients.
But there's more to Meatheads menu.
General Manager Jason Huff fires up the grill with two new sandwiches.
Meatheads switched to brioche buns, home made dressings and added the turkey burger Lee and the southern fried sandwich.
A lot of the old favorites are still available if you are in the know! But we are going to have a lot more limited time specials.
Super high quality ingredients!
Now delivering on grub hub eatstreet and door dash.
More Stories
-
What more could you ask for on a hot, summer day. Fresh, cool…
-
Natalie Kenny Marquez of the
-
Blueberries are in season so today's guest chef,