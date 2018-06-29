Taste of the Town: Summer Menu at Sun Singer Wine & Spirits
Oyster week returns July 16th
Champaign, IL - What more could you ask for on a hot, summer day. Fresh, cool dinner and drinks.
Dinner and a Movie sponsor, Sun Singer Wine and Spirits.
Enjoy these Spring and Summer dishes:
Caprese Plate
Shrimp Wrap and Portobello Mushroom Sandwich
Show Gluten Free Carrot Cake
Ground beef with brisket
New York Strip (8 oz. & 12 oz.)
New Seasonal Cocktails
Brunch every Saturday & Sunday 10A until 2P
Oyster Week July 16 through 21
