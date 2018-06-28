Country Artist David Adam Byrnes Coming to The City Center

Champaign, IL - Silverado's Records Artist David Adam Byrnes releases his new song "Already High" from his upcoming studio album "Neon Town".

Byrnes is from Sherwood, Arkansas where on his last night of high school, opened for legendary artist Hank Williams, Jr. Byrnes grew up on country music of Merle Haggard and Keith Whitley. Byrnes new studio album was produced by Trent Willmon.

Make plans to see David Adam Byrnes at The City Center August 18th. Tickets are on sale now.

Connect with Byrnes on Facebook and his website.

David Adam Byrnes 2