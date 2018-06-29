Million Dollar Quartet Returns to the Beef House

Covington, IN - Million Dollar Quartet is set to return to the Beef House Dinner Theatre July 6 through August 5.

Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956 when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would become one of the greatest jam sessions ever. That legendary December night comes to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock n roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits. Hits include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Hound Dog,” and more. “There is so much amazing music in this production but what makes this musical so special to me is the brilliant way it tells the story of Sam Phillips and his relationships with these young rock ‘n roll powerhouses. It is such a pivotal moment is music history and Phillips helped change the face of American music. I don’t think he truly gets enough credit for his vision,” Woodrow added.



Almost the entire original BHDT cast is returning for the production. Central Illinois entertainer Logan Kirby will once again play Johnny Cash. Kirby is known for this many area appearances performing the hits of Hank Williams, Cash, Elvis Presley , and Frankie Valli. Dalton Halls of the popular Dalton Halls Band will reprise his role as Carl Perkins and Jacy Puckett returns as Elvis Presley. Robert Scott will again lead the production as Sun Records founder and the “father of Rock n Roll”, Sam Phillips. Kayla Dillman, Derek DeNeal, Aaron Bouslog and Chris Taylor will also play their roles from the 2016 production. ISU music education major Russell Zillman will join the cast as the scene-stealing Jerry Lee Lewis. Woodrow says, “we are so excited that Russell can join us for this production. He was originally cast as Jerry Lee in the last production but had leave the production due to rehearsal conflicts. I can’t wait to see him onstage this time.” Zillman has also appeared in the BHDT productions of Life Could Be a Dream and My Way: A Salute to Sinatra.

Million Dollar Quartet opens July 6 with evening shows on July 6, 7, 27, 28, August 3 & 4. Matinee shows play on July 8, 26, 29, August 1, 2, & 5. For evening shows doors open at 6:00 pm eastern time with an 8:00 pm eastern show. For matinees the doors open at 12:30 pm eastern time with a 2:00 pm eastern show. Dinner is served shortly after the doors open. All seats are $48.00 which includes the show, buffet dinner, salad, beverage, dessert, famous Beef House rolls and jam, and cookies at intermission. Reservations can be made at www.beefhouserolls.com or by calling the restaurant at 765-793-4770. Million Dollar Quartet is directed by David & Jennifer Woodrow.



