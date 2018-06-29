New business in town will whet your whistle with shaved ice Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA) - Tom Stone, owner of Stone Cold Shaved Ice, shares information on his new shaved ice business now open in Gibson City.

Stone Cold Shaved Ice is about the experience just as much as they are about the product. They have focused a lot of their effort on creating a public space that welcomes people and makes them want to stay beyond the shaved ice experience.

Coming Soon: Instagram contest to win a "date night dessert!"

Also to come: flavor of the week and recipe making contest

Follow Stone Cold Shaved Ice on Instagram @stonecoldshavedice

103 S Sangamon Ave

Gibson City, IL