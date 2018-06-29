New documentary to highlight the mission of comfort dogs

Milford, Ill. (WCIA) - Our Savior Lutheran Church / Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministries is back with Mahlah Comfort Dog and information about their mission.



Our Comfort Dog Ministry is simply about bringing the mercy, compassion, presence, and proclamation of Jesus to those who are suffering and in need. We're a Christian organization, and we don't hide that fact, but we don't proselytize that fact either. We're simply there to share to offer unconditional love to those who are in need.

We never just show up on the scene. We ONLY go where we are invited. And we never charge those whom we serve.

Our Comfort Dog Ministry is simply about bringing the mercy, compassion, presence, and proclamation of Jesus to those who are suffering and in need. We're a Christian organization, and we don't hide that fact, but we don't proselytize that fact either. We're simply there to share to offer unconditional love to those who are in need.

There's a brand-new mini documentary that we just had professionally produced in order to help us inform the public about Mahlah and the Comfort Dog Ministry.

See the full documentary HERE.

Twitter: @LCCK9Mahlah

Instagram: LCCK9Mahlah

She can also be contacted through her email: Mahlah@K9Comfort.org