Treating Urinary Incontience
There are treatment options available.
Urbana, IL - It's a subject that many don't want to talk about. But it's a medical condition that affects a lot of people.
Community Sponsor Carle's Dr. Uwais Zaid shares more insight.
Who does urinary incontinence?
Leaking urine
Men and women
Variety of ages
Not “just part of aging”
Causes:
Different kinds, different causes
Coughing, sneezing (post-childbirth)
Cancer survivors
Sign of something more serious
Have a conversation with your primary care provider.
Understand cause
Simple tests
Reduce infection
Find solutions
Treatment Solutions:
Simple dietary changes
Physical therapy
Medication
Slings, diaphragm
Surgery
Improves quality of life
Constant worry goes away
Where to “go”
Odor
Can socialize again
Can be intimate again
More Stories
-
Silverado's Records Artist
-
-
They're known for their amazing burgers stacked with fresh…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.