Treating Urinary Incontience

There are treatment options available.

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 05:00 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:00 PM CDT

Urbana, IL - It's a subject that many don't want to talk about.  But it's a medical condition that affects a lot of people.

Community Sponsor Carle's Dr. Uwais Zaid shares more insight.

    Who does urinary incontinence?
    Leaking urine
    Men and women
    Variety of ages
    Not “just part of aging”

    Causes:
    Different kinds, different causes
    Coughing, sneezing (post-childbirth)
    Cancer survivors
    Sign of something more serious

    Have a conversation with your primary care provider.
    Understand cause
    Simple tests
    Reduce infection
    Find solutions

    Treatment Solutions:
    Simple dietary changes
    Physical therapy
    Medication
    Slings, diaphragm
    Surgery

    Improves quality of life
    Constant worry goes away
    Where to “go”
    Odor
    Can socialize again
    Can be intimate again

