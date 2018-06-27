5th annual workshop addresses opioid crisis

KPHO via CNN ***EMBARGOED: Phoenix, AZ*** America's opioid epidemic continues: The latest numbers from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, show that one in four drug overdoses in 2015 was related to heroin. In 1999, just 6% of all overdoses were related to the drug.

KPHO via CNN ***EMBARGOED: Phoenix, AZ*** America's opioid epidemic continues: The latest numbers from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, show that one in four drug overdoses in 2015 was related to heroin. In 1999, just 6% of all overdoses were related to the drug.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- State leaders are determined to get to the root of the opioid crisis.

Wednesday, more than 100 professionals on the front lines from around the state came together to discuss a game plan. It's the fifth year in a row they've done this and many say it's paying off.

On one hand, overdose deaths are still on the rise. Professionals, from law enforcement to healthcare, believe the state's on the right track, but say there's still a long way to go to get numbers down.

The workshop focused on rehabilitation. Many communities struggling with overdoses say it's hard to keep people clean. They say they need more resources.

Many anticipate some much-needed money coming from the state and federal government to address the issue, but say it won't solve everything.

One hospital administrator says they need better education for nurses in the ER so they know how to get people into long-term care after an overdose, allowing deeper-rooted issues to be addressed.

More than 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses last year; nearly half from heroin. There continue to be strict efforts to stop doctors from over-prescribing patients.

This year, leaders launched a statewide registry to prevent people from doctor-shopping. Now, many professionals say the biggest battle is on the streets.

Many in law enforcement still feel the burden, but say workshops like these are great to hear how others are tackling the problem.

One idea beginning to spread is safe passage programs. It's where addicts can go to police stations to turn themselves in, not for a crime, but to get help.

While more than 2,000 people died from opioid overdoses last year and nearly 14,000 people reportedly overdosed, numbers show more people are surviving the overdoses thanks to access to drugs like Narcan.