Harold responds to Rauner's diss

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Governor Bruce Rauner may have apologized for his unflattering comments about the workforce and transportation in Champaign-Urbana, but some are still sour about it.

However, some local leaders have managed to find a sweet spot. They think, through backlash and firestorm, the community will only get better.

Erika Harold was one of the first people to condemn Rauner for his comments. Harold, who is the hand-picked GOP candidate running for Attorney General, says she was initially disappointed by Rauner's comments, but is happy with his apology.

When asked if she felt it was taken out of context, she dodged a direct answer and put a positive spin on things. Harold says, she hasn't had any direct conversation with the Governor regarding his comments.

Earlier this week, he said the area "didn't have much of a workforce." After statewide backlash, Rauner backtracked and offered a recommitment to invest in C-U.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin says Rauner has committed to allowing the university ot keep a large portion of the half-billion dollar investment in the campus.

Harold says it's a step forward. Democrats aren't as quick to forgive. They say it's a pattern and JB Pritzker is calling Rauner out for bad mouthing the state.

The Democrats Association says he pulled this stunt just last month. They say Rauner dissed Bloomington-Normal after he falsely said he couldn't get a company to take over the Mitsubishi plant there because of high taxes.

When asked if there was anything else Harold would like to see Rauner do, she says she hopes he makes an effort to come to C-U to meet people face-to-face and hear about what developments they want to see in their community.