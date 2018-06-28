Lawmakers consider property tax problem

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Homeowners drowning in property taxes could soon get life jackets from state lawmakers.

A top Republican wants to create a deadline to put in a new system. If passed, lawmakers would have until next July to reform the property tax code.

Illinois is known for having one of the highest property taxes in the country. Governor Bruce Rauner says, changing that is a top priority.

Both Republicans and Democrats agree, but don't see eye-to-eye on changes. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin hopes a deadline spurs them into action.