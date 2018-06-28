Area teen takes part in honor

Local News

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCIA) -- Every day, there's a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery.

Wednesday, a local teenager got to do the honor. Dalton Painter, from Newman, helped place the wreath.

Dalton is the Illinois FFA state secretary and was participating in the Illinois Farm Bureau Heritage and Co-operative Tour.

Along with Arlington, the group made stops at other monuments and memorials.

