Be aware of possible shock while swimming

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A heatwave is kicking off, but before jumping into some water for relief, there are some things you should know.

If you're headed to the lake this 4th of July holiday weekend, you need to learn about electric shock drowning. Officials are warning swimmers to stay away from docks where electricity could be running.

The effects could be deadly. For years, it was called the invisible killer and happens more often than people realize.

These docks have plug-ins for boats to recharge, but if anything goes wrong, electricity could shoot off into a current.

With the holiday around the corner, the Energy Education Council is sending out a warning. Don't come near the docks.

If you feel a shock while swimming, they say swim away immediately; go the opposite direction. If that doesn't work, roll yourself into a ball and call for help. Someone's first instinct might be to hop in and save them, but it's better to throw a life preserver.

Thursday's focus was lakes, but officials say to beware all bodies of water near electricity. There's no accurate tally showing how many people have been injured by electric shocks. Many times it goes unreported.

One nearby marina which has had multiple fatalities is Lake of the Ozarks, in Missouri. At least six people have died there from electric shock since 2014.

It's definitely burning up and will be for the next week, but think twice before jumping in. Things can go wrong in a split second, so be safe and have fun.

Electric shocks can happen even away from a dock. If something goes wrong with the boat, electricity can pour out. Again, swim away and scream for someone to send you a life preserver. Don't try to get back on a boat by grabbing a metal ladder.