Community meeting focuses on gun violence prevention

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- There's been a spike in gun violence in the Champaign-Urbana area this year and many are left wondering why.

Thursday night, there was a special meeting to figure out what the problem is and what can be done to make a change.

There have been four shootings the past two weekends in Champaign and dozens more gun crimes have happened this year. City leaders and people who live in both cities are saying enough is enough.

The meeting focused on three main things: People's concerns about the gun violence increase; the strengths which exist in the community for support; and actions to prevent this from happening again.

People shared their testimonies of losing family and friends and stressed why it's critical people put down the guns. It's been one shooting after another.

Preston James says, "People are scared to let their kids go out and play."

There have been 52 shootings and gun violence crimes in Champaign-Urbana so far this year. That's 18 more than this time last year. But the question remains, how can it be stopped?

Champaign County Chief Deputy Allen Jones says, "They have to go away. They have to put down the guns and stop with that attitude that it will solve our problems. We need to make sure that all of us in the community are working together to say no more."

The Champaign Community Coalition called a special meeting with city leaders, police and people who live in both cities to come up with specific solutions to make this stop. Many said people need to understand the consequences of gun violence, both for the shooter and for the people who get shot.

One woman spoke up saying, "A lot of them who go out there shooting and I don't think they know how the parent feels when they lose a loved one."

Her son is gone, killed in a shooting four years ago. She and many others agreed there needs to be more mentorship programs for families and kids. They say maybe that can make a difference.

"The community needs to help the parents with their kids now when they're little, not wait until they're grown and then try to help them."

But what most at this meeting want is for people to stop and think, because once you pull the trigger, you can't take it back.

Seon Williams says, "Go over there and look at what you just did. The impact you just had on this family and what you did to this person. Because you can't wake them up."

Other suggestions were more church involvement in mentoring youth and building better trust between city leaders, law enforcement and residents.