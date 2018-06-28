Company contributes to cancer care
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A renewable energy company presented Decatur Memorial Hospital with $50,000.
The money was given during the dedication of E.ON Radford Run Windfarm's grand opening.
The donation will provide financial assistance and support for cancer patients.
E.ON North America is a developer, builder and operator of more than 3,000 MW of renewable wind, solar and energy storage in the country.
