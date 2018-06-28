Company contributes to cancer care

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A renewable energy company presented Decatur Memorial Hospital with $50,000.

The money was given during the dedication of E.ON Radford Run Windfarm's grand opening.

The donation will provide financial assistance and support for cancer patients.

E.ON North America is a developer, builder and operator of more than 3,000 MW of renewable wind, solar and energy storage in the country.

For more information, click here.