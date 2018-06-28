County fair gets community support

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The fair is in full swing. Of course, when you get to the fair you can get all your favorites: funnel cakes, amusement rides and see the animals.

The kids could even get free face paintings while they're there. The focus on Wednesday was the rodeo and the Little Mr. and Ms. pageant.

The fair board is excited about another year of support from the community.

"It's going to get hot this weekend. Some years it's wet and muddy, then you have to deal with the mud, but every year it's a little bit different, but this year the hype for the fair has been so much different. The support from the community has just been great," says Ford County Fair Vice President Dallas Meyer.

Everyone is also looking forward to the Travis Tritt concert Friday. The fair has already sold more tickets online than it did two years. You can also buy tickets at the gate.