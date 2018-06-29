DACC faculty gets 1-year contract

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees and the Danville Area Community College Education Association (DACCEA), representing faculty at DACC, ratified a new one-year agreement which will provide a 2% base salary increase.

An “interest-based” negotiations process was used which allowed for many hours of open dialog between the faculty and the college administration.

Ryan Wyckoff, president of DACCEA, said, "We are pleased to support this contract in the current economic climate. The faculty association is glad to be able to use interest-based bargaining to work out an agreement that can benefit all stakeholders. We want to be able to continue bringing quality programs and people to the community."

David W. Harby, chair of the DACC Board of Trustees said, “The Board appreciates the faculty’s willingness to understand the precarious financial position DACC has as an institution.”

College President Stephen Nacco praised association president Professor Ryan Wyckoff and DACC’s outstanding faculty and administrative leadership for “crafting an agreement through interest-based negotiations which will position the College to continue serving the community as effectively as it has done for more than 70 years.”