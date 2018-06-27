Local News

DACC joins forces to expand offers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- You can now get your MBA at Danville Area Community College through a new partnership with Franklin University. The master's program will come in at about $16,000.

Students can also go three years at DACC, then finish a fourth year online to get their bachelor's in accounting from Frankllin.

DACC's president says they made the program with a special group in mind. The program also saves people thousands of dollars.

Franklin is providing free books to students who enroll. The program starts this fall. 

