Districts invest in unusual insurance

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- At least 19 area school districts now have insurance for tragedies like shootings or stabbings. It covers things like repairs and up to $100,000 for funerals.

All schools insured by Prairie State Insurance Cooperative have the plan. It includes public districts like Tolono, Westville and Decatur.

The following schools are insured by Prairie State Insurance Co-op: