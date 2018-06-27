Districts invest in unusual insurance
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- At least 19 area school districts now have insurance for tragedies like shootings or stabbings. It covers things like repairs and up to $100,000 for funerals.
All schools insured by Prairie State Insurance Cooperative have the plan. It includes public districts like Tolono, Westville and Decatur.
The following schools are insured by Prairie State Insurance Co-op:
- Gifford SD #188
- Prairieview-Ogden CCSD #197
- St. Joesph-Ogden CUSD #305
- Blue Ridge CUSD #18
- Charleston CUSD #1
- Westville Community Unit SD #2
- Rochester Community Unit SD #3A
- Ball-Chatham CUSD #5
- Oakland CUSD #5
- Rossville-Alvin CUSD #7
- Pawnee CUSD #11
- Decatur Public District #61
- Cerro Gordo CUSD #100
- Sullivan CUSD #300
- Oakwood CUSD #76
- Tolono CUSD #7
- Riverton CUSD #14
- Salt-Fork CUSD #512
- Teutopolis CUSD #50
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
