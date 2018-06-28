Fines & Bravest forced to leave the field

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- After 14-years, a popular charity softball series is coming to an end.

Organizers say they're ending the Finest versus Bravest Softball Tournament because they don't have enough players.

Every summer, police officers face off with firefighters on the field to raise money for a local charity. It all comes down to staffing.

Once you factor in how many firefighters and police officers you need on duty, officials say there aren't enough people left to play.

The police department is currently staffed with about 60, but several are in the academy or training. Trainees have to be accompanied by veteran officers on duty.

Meanwhile, the fire department has about 40 people with the average age of 44.

Organizers say it was a hard decision to make, but it doesn't mean their charitable career is over.

If the fire department gets a federal grant it applied for, it could soon be able to hire six new crew. It would allow overtime to be reduced and better staffing for the city's safety.