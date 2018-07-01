First pride fest

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images A group of marchers hold a giant rainbow flag while participating in the annual LGBTQI Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California. The LGBT community descended on Market Street for the 47th annual Pride Parade.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Pride Fest was in Central Park. It is being recognized as the first public pride event for the LGBTQ community in Decatur. There were booths, food, and a drag show.

People who went say it was fun for the entire family. Also this month the mayor of Decatur signed a proclamation declaring June pride month





