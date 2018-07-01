First pride fest
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Pride Fest was in Central Park. It is being recognized as the first public pride event for the LGBTQ community in Decatur. There were booths, food, and a drag show.
People who went say it was fun for the entire family. Also this month the mayor of Decatur signed a proclamation declaring June pride month
More Stories
-
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The National Weather Service has issued an…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police and the Sheriff's Office are working…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- More than 500 people lined the…