Local News

First pride fest

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 08:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 08:46 PM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)-- Pride Fest was in Central Park. It is being recognized as the first public pride event for the LGBTQ community in Decatur. There were booths, food, and a drag show.

People who went say it was fun for the entire family. Also this month the mayor of Decatur signed a proclamation declaring June pride month
 


 

