Four crashes along I-74 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: R.j. Mcnicholl [ + - ] Video

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- State police responding to four separate crashes on I-74 Westbound in the construction zone between St. Joseph and Oakwood.

The crashes are at the following mile markers: 195, 196, 198.5 and 199.

One of the crashes involved a semi and a camper. State police say there are injuries.

Traffic is backed up, expect delays.