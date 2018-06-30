Local News

Four crashes along I-74

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- State police responding to four separate crashes on I-74 Westbound in the construction zone between St. Joseph and Oakwood.

The crashes are at the following mile markers: 195, 196, 198.5 and 199.

One of the crashes involved a semi and a camper. State police say there are injuries.

Traffic is backed up, expect delays.

