Four crashes along I-74
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- State police responding to four separate crashes on I-74 Westbound in the construction zone between St. Joseph and Oakwood.
The crashes are at the following mile markers: 195, 196, 198.5 and 199.
One of the crashes involved a semi and a camper. State police say there are injuries.
Traffic is backed up, expect delays.
