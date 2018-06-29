Local News

Fun Days kick off this weekend

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you're looking for something fun to go to this weekend, we've got you covered.

Frriday is the first day of Tolono Fun Days.

The fair kicks off with the Tolono Twilight Trek and Kids Run this evening, along with a performance by the band "After Curfew."

There will be food and vendors at West Side Park today through Saturday night.

For a full list of activities, click here.
 

