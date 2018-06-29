Fun Days kick off this weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Tolono Fun Days Facebook

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you're looking for something fun to go to this weekend, we've got you covered.

Frriday is the first day of Tolono Fun Days.

The fair kicks off with the Tolono Twilight Trek and Kids Run this evening, along with a performance by the band "After Curfew."

There will be food and vendors at West Side Park today through Saturday night.

For a full list of activities, click here.

