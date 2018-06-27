Local News

Getting jump on fundraising for heroes

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 04:20 PM CDT

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Wreaths Across America is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The goal is to raise enough money to put wreaths on the graves of every military hero in Danville National Cemetery.

Volunteers will be collecting July 6 & 7, at Big R, Walmart and several other spots around town. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected