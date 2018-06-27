Getting jump on fundraising for heroes
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Wreaths Across America is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The goal is to raise enough money to put wreaths on the graves of every military hero in Danville National Cemetery.
Volunteers will be collecting July 6 & 7, at Big R, Walmart and several other spots around town.
