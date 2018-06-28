Grade school undergoes upgrade
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's out with the old and in with the new for one school.
Edison Elementary is going through a summer renovation.
Built in 1929, the 89-year old building is getting all new windows, a new heating and air conditioning system, plus an upgrade to the electrical unit.
Edison was the first school in the town's history to offer kindergarten.
More Stories
-
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- One year ago, State Trooper Ryan Albin…
-
DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you thought Thursday was hot, it's…
-
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- After 14-years, a popular charity softball…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.