Local News

Grade school undergoes upgrade

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 04:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 04:08 PM CDT

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- It's out with the old and in with the new for one school.

Edison Elementary is going through a summer renovation.

Built in 1929, the 89-year old building is getting all new windows, a new heating and air conditioning system, plus an upgrade to the electrical unit.

Edison was the first school in the town's history to offer kindergarten.
 

