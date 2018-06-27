H.A.R.T. needs help

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- No kill animal shelters see dogs and cats come in in every condition imaginable.

But now, Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) faces new challenges, which are especially difficult in the summer. H.A.R.T. works with a purpose.

"Life does not get complete until you help those who have no vice, which are the homeless pets at H.A.R.T."

So, teammates, like Shannon Langdon, make sure the animals have a voice.

"We are really looking for a family that's really going to love them and give them the best life as possible instead of being on the streets and sick and scared."

Sahar Alamay says they've seen it all.

"Cecil was found. He was attacked by a coyote. He had a severe injury on his back. You could see the wound on him. He had to spend two weeks hospitalized at the vet. Creampuff, however, was shot with a pellet gun in his neck. Gladly, it didn't hit his spine, but he has one of the legs he didn't want to move."

But now, they're facing another challenge.

"We have to completely redo the roof. We had to knock down walls. We had mold and really, it needs to be done."

In the summer heat, they say it's not ideal.

"We had two zones of central air conditioning which failed. In the office, we have fans. We have to do the paperwork, phone calls, be on the run for injured cats."

But, they need more than a new roof.

"An extra building for the dogs. Bigger kennels. Now, they are cramped and we have big dogs, so we need bigger spaces."

They say a little help would go a long way.

"It'd be amazing to see our community pulling together and give thees animals what they want in life."

The estimate for replacing the roof is about $8,000. That's on top fo the $3,000 - $4,000 in monthly vet bills.