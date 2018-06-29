Heat may scorch playground fun

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of the area, saying conditions could be deadly.

They say heat kills more people each year than any other weather hazard including tornadoes, lightning and flooding.

The Department of Health says to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day and stay hydrated. But, parents know keeping kids indoors can drive them crazy, so if you want to head to the playground, there are a few tips to know.

As a kid, it's a top destination. And, it's great for parents too because there's no better way to get out the energy, but as the sun rises during the day, this hot spot is a danger zone.

"It's definitely something to keep in mind. Playground equipment can get very hot. Most of it is directly in the sun, so definitely do a touch test. If it's hot to you, it's very hot to your child."

It's as easy as checking the equipment before your kids use it. Divya Mirani says it's something she makes sure to do every day.

"Yes, for sure. We try to come here earlier in the morning because later in the afternoon, it's very hot and the equipment is hot. we always make sure to touch it and make sure he has some loose cotton clothing on."

Because, in the heat of the moment, kids can sometimes forget.

"Sometimes, little kids will try to go on stuff and it's really hot, like a slide."

Even if you're running through water to keep cool, you're not in the clear. Chelsea Norton, with the Parks Department, says there are still precautions you need to take.

"Even when visiting the splash pads, be aware of the surrounding heat. With this heat advisory, it's great to be out playing and the splash pad can definitely cool you down, but you still need to keep hydrated and keep out of the sun, especially with small children."

Mirani says it's why she checks with her child every ten minutes.

"Even if he's just taking a sip, I want to make sure he's hydrated."

It's a way to keep this spot a cool place for kids to go.

Another hot tip: Kids who play around the house will likely turn the hose on. But, beware. If the hose is in the sun, the initial water coming out of it will be hot. Tell kids to run the water from the hose a little before touching it.