Historical hospital building planned for demolition

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A long-standing, but non-operational hospital is set to come tumbling down.

The doors of the Paxton Community Hospital have been permanently closed since 1987.

This summer its owner plans to demolish the building.

It goes back to the 1800's. It started as a dorm for Rice College, then it was sold to a judge who turned it into a mansion.

After that, he donated it to Paxton to become a hospital. That's where the history still lives on because many people who live in Paxton were born there or know someone who was.

A once thriving hospital will soon be turned into rubble.

If you drive by the former Paxton Community Hospital, the building seems fine, but then you take a peek inside where you'll see carpet torn out and other bits and pieces of the building.

The hospital closed in 1987 and many memories were left behind.

"My biggest memory is our three daughters were born there," says Ford County Historical Society President, Judy Jepsen-Popel.

Derrick Babbs is part of the ford county historical society.

He reached out to the Hoopeston Hospital because he wanted to take a tour of the Paxton building.

When he asked for permission, he learned much more.

"They said no, sorry to say but it's on the chopping block to go this summer," says Babbs.

While the hospital hasn't been operational for years, hearing that news still hurt some people in around the community.

"I know you can't save every building and not every building is going to be saved but it's going to be sad to see a building like that go," says Babbs.

So we've gotten use to not having it as a hospital but we could still drive by and say our kids were born there," Jepsen--Popel

That's why some hope something is left behind to mark the location of the hospital.

"Even a memorial for it, a sign or something saying this used to be the Paxton Community Hospital. I think it's important for people to kind of check in to say this is where I was born and show their kids, oh yeah the hospital is gone but this is the spot where it happened," states Babbs.

So as of now, there hasn't been an official date for the demolition that has been announced to the public.

We reached out to the owners, the Hoopeston Hospital, to get more information about the demolition. We're still waiting to hear back.

