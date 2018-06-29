Local News

Investigation into death of 3-month old

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 01:26 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 01:28 PM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating the death of a 3-month old child.

Emergency services responded to the 400-block of East Garfield, about 4:45 am, Friday, for a child not breathing.

The baby was declared dead at the scene. No other information has been released.

Decatur Police Department


