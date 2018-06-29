Investigation into death of 3-month old
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating the death of a 3-month old child.
Emergency services responded to the 400-block of East Garfield, about 4:45 am, Friday, for a child not breathing.
The baby was declared dead at the scene. No other information has been released.
