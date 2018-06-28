Keeping cool in the horrendous heat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- If you thought Thursday was hot, it's going to get even worse.

Temperatures are expected to hit the 90's. Some places are offering cooling centers.

The Vespasian Warner Public Library and DeWitt County Friendship Center will open doors to anyone needing to get out of the heat.

The library will also have bottles of water available.