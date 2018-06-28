Lake Land graduates new John Deere techs

Lake Land College

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Lake Land College John Deere Tech program welcomed 14 new technicians to the field at its annual graduation recognition banquet.

The program offers students unique opportunities, including earning a salary while learning through on-the-job training at participating dealerships; training on the latest John Deere tractors, combines and implements and learning the newest diagnostic and servicing procedures.

Students also have the opportunity to move directly into employment with a sponsoring dealership upon successful completion of this associate degree program.

2018 John Deere Tech graduates:

Lane M. Baker, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Rockville, IN

Matthew E. Bockhorn, Sparta, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Steeleville, IL

Charles A. Brock, Stilesville, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN

Jacob D. Eickoff, Jerseyville, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Jerseyville, IL

Trevor D. Ferrand, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN

Harrison D. Hoene, Charleston, IL, sponsored by Alliance Tractor LLC, Mattoon, IL

Austin L. Marino Marburger, Taylorville, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Taylorville, IL

Scott A. Myers, Moweaqua, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL

Daine R. Powell, Sidell, IL, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Urbana, IL

Riley O. Reynolds, Mt. Zion, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL

Jordan D. Stewart, Williamsfield, IL, sponsored by Martin-Sullivan Inc., Galesburg, IL

Evan B. Stokes, Mayfield, KY, sponsored by Hutson Inc., Mayfield, KY

Nicholas J. Wallpe, Fowler, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Williamsport, IN

Avery S. Wheat, Waterloo, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Waterloo, IL

For more information, click here or call (217) 234 - 5232.