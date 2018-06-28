Local News

Lake Land graduates new John Deere techs

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 11:19 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 11:19 AM CDT

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Lake Land College John Deere Tech program welcomed 14 new technicians to the field at its annual graduation recognition banquet.

The program offers students unique opportunities, including earning a salary while learning through on-the-job training at participating dealerships; training on the latest John Deere tractors, combines and implements and learning the newest diagnostic and servicing procedures.

Students also have the opportunity to move directly into employment with a sponsoring dealership upon successful completion of this associate degree program.

2018 John Deere Tech graduates:

  • Lane M. Baker, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Rockville, IN
  • Matthew E. Bockhorn, Sparta, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Steeleville, IL
  • Charles A. Brock, Stilesville, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN
  • Jacob D. Eickoff, Jerseyville, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Jerseyville, IL 
  • Trevor D. Ferrand, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN
  • Harrison D. Hoene, Charleston, IL, sponsored by Alliance Tractor LLC, Mattoon, IL
  • Austin L. Marino Marburger, Taylorville, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Taylorville, IL
  • Scott A. Myers, Moweaqua, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL
  • Daine R. Powell, Sidell, IL, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Urbana, IL
  • Riley O. Reynolds, Mt. Zion, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL
  • Jordan D. Stewart, Williamsfield, IL, sponsored by Martin-Sullivan Inc., Galesburg, IL
  • Evan B. Stokes, Mayfield, KY, sponsored by Hutson Inc., Mayfield, KY
  • Nicholas J. Wallpe, Fowler, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Williamsport, IN
  • Avery S. Wheat, Waterloo, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Waterloo, IL

For more information, click here or call (217) 234 - 5232.  

Lake Land College


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected