Lake Land graduates new John Deere techs
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Lake Land College John Deere Tech program welcomed 14 new technicians to the field at its annual graduation recognition banquet.
The program offers students unique opportunities, including earning a salary while learning through on-the-job training at participating dealerships; training on the latest John Deere tractors, combines and implements and learning the newest diagnostic and servicing procedures.
Students also have the opportunity to move directly into employment with a sponsoring dealership upon successful completion of this associate degree program.
2018 John Deere Tech graduates:
- Lane M. Baker, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Rockville, IN
- Matthew E. Bockhorn, Sparta, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Steeleville, IL
- Charles A. Brock, Stilesville, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN
- Jacob D. Eickoff, Jerseyville, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Jerseyville, IL
- Trevor D. Ferrand, Greencastle, IN, sponsored by Reynolds Farm Equipment, Mooresville, IN
- Harrison D. Hoene, Charleston, IL, sponsored by Alliance Tractor LLC, Mattoon, IL
- Austin L. Marino Marburger, Taylorville, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Taylorville, IL
- Scott A. Myers, Moweaqua, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL
- Daine R. Powell, Sidell, IL, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Urbana, IL
- Riley O. Reynolds, Mt. Zion, IL, sponsored by Sloan Implement Co., Assumption, IL
- Jordan D. Stewart, Williamsfield, IL, sponsored by Martin-Sullivan Inc., Galesburg, IL
- Evan B. Stokes, Mayfield, KY, sponsored by Hutson Inc., Mayfield, KY
- Nicholas J. Wallpe, Fowler, IN, sponsored by AHW-LLC, Williamsport, IN
- Avery S. Wheat, Waterloo, IL, sponsored by Wm. Nobbe & Co., Waterloo, IL
For more information, click here or call (217) 234 - 5232.
