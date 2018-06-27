Memorial bench honors community leader

Mahomet School District

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) -- A long-time community leader, who died suddenly last year, will now be remembered forever.

A memorial bench for Lee Jessup was installed outside Lincoln Trail Elementary School.

Jessup was principal at the school for more than 20-years.

He also spent more than 40-years as a volunteer firefighter.

Jessup was 66 when he passed away.