Mini horses big on healing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Members of an area assisted living center got a "mini" surprise Wednesday.

Bailey and Jasper are part of Heartland Mini Hoofs; a miniature therapy horse organization. Their goal is to provide happiness, healing and comfort to those in need.

That's exactly what they provided at Carriage Crossings. The horses were brought in so residents could pet and interact with them.

Andra Ebert says she loves to see the faces of people when she walks into a building with her helpers. Ebert gave the crowd fun facts calling Bailey a "diva" and Jasper a loving horse who climbs in her lap at home.

The horses volunteer at hospitals, schools and other places three times a week. Bailey and Jasper are so popular, they're already booked for the next few months.