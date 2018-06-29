Motorcyclist dies in crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man was killed in a single motorcycle accident Wednesday night.
The coroner says 51-year old James Mosbarger died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.
No autopsy was performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date. The accident is under investigation.
