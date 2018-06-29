Local News

Motorcyclist dies in crash

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 08:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 08:42 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- One man was killed in a single motorcycle accident Wednesday night.

The coroner says 51-year old James Mosbarger died from multiple traumatic injuries sustained in the crash. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

No autopsy was performed, but an inquest may be held at a later date. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected