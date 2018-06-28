New medicare cards coming to state
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Medicare users across the state should soon be getting something in their mailboxes.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid is mailing new Medicare cards to help protect against identity theft.
The new cards will no longer have social security numbers on it, but rather a unique, randomly-assigned Medicare number.
CMS began mailing the cards this week, so Medicare patients should be on the lookout for a new card.
