New tenants prepare to move into Lincoln Square
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) --- New tenants are moving into Lincoln Square Mall.
Back in May we told you the I.D.E.A. Store would be moving there and other would join them.
The Pass Program, Elliott Counseling Group and Races are all on that list.
The I.D.E.A. Store will move in after renovations in the fall.
Pass Program specializes in preparing students for medical exam testing.
Races and Elliott Counseling Group are both relocating.
Several current Lincoln Square organizations are also expanding and relocating within the space.
