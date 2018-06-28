Not stopping can yield deadly results Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- State police say drivers are blowing right past them and not heeding stop signs.

Troopers have responded to four crashes in less than a week. All have one thing in common: One driver failed to stop.

Two people were killed Monday night at the Macon-Piatt County line. The other crashes have sent victims to the hospital. They say enough is enough, stopping is not a choice.

Rising Road and Route 10, in Champaign, has seen two crashes. State police say both were because one driver didn't stop.

Drivers have to come to a complete stop and not just slow down. It's something many fail to do. State police are noticing a pattern and they don't want to see it continue.

"Rural intersections like this, the traffic is traveling much faster which can result in death much quicker."

Four crashes throughout Central Illinois; two people killed. Trooper Tracy Lillard says it's because a driver failed to stop.

"You can't be much more clear than a stop sign. It tells you to stop and the law says you can't proceed into the intersection until it's safe to do so."

Two accidents have been at Rising Road and Route 10; the latest involving a car and dump truck.

"When you're pulling out, you're not judging the distance."

Joshua Westerfield lives nearby and had to wait for crews to clean up.

"We were backed up and sitting in traffic for about an hour because of the wreck."

He knows all too well the crashes are happening.

"I've actually responded to a couple accidents myself. I mean, I know of previous accidents as well."

He agrees it's because people are not obeying the big, red warning signs.

"People not stopping, people not stopping and I just think people not knowing the stop sign is there. Maybe if there was something to say a stop sign is coming up."

Trooper Lillard says roads like Route 10 see all kinds of traffic and skipping that three second pause isn't worth your life.

"We just want people to be safe and to make it home okay."

330 intersections will each get two signs which read, "Cross traffic does not stop." A federal grant will cover the majority of the cost. The county engineer says he expects crews to start installing signs next month.