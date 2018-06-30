Local News

One escapes house fire; cause under investigation

No one hurt in Friday night fire

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 03:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 03:48 PM CDT

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- One person is okay after they escaped a house fire on Friday night.

It happened in the 600-block of Scovill, between Vine and Anderson. The fire department says their crew got there within four minutes. They had the fire under control shortly after that.

The home has heavy smoke damage, and the two people who live there are now staying with family and friends.    

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected