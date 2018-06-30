One escapes house fire; cause under investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- One person is okay after they escaped a house fire on Friday night.

It happened in the 600-block of Scovill, between Vine and Anderson. The fire department says their crew got there within four minutes. They had the fire under control shortly after that.

The home has heavy smoke damage, and the two people who live there are now staying with family and friends.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

