Police and Sheriff's Office looking into connection between robberies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police and the Sheriff's Office are working together to figure out if two robberies are connected.
Champaign Police responded to Chase Bank on University Avenue around 5 PM Friday night for a reported bank robbery. They say the suspect entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding money. An undetermined amount of money was given to the suspect and he fled on foot going South. Police say no weapon was shown.
Police are describing the suspect as a thin white male, approximately 40 years old, with a shaved head, wearing shorts and a green t-shirt.
At around 4:41 PM Friday, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery at First State Bank on Windsor Rd. Officials say the man entered the bank, handed a note to the teller and demanded money.
Both incidents and suspect descriptions are similar, and investigators are working to determine if the robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers
(217) 373 - TIPS
Text: CCTip + info to CRIMES (274637)
