Police investigate bank robbery; another bank also taped off

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are on the scene of a bank robbery.

It happened the Chase Bank on West University Avenue in Champaign.

Police say it happened around 5 o'clock. They say a white man in his mid 30s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a shaved head. He entered the bank and demanded money. He didn't appear to have a weapon and the robber left the bank and headed south on foot.

At the same time police were at that bank robbery, police have blocked off another bank. That's at the First State Bank on Windsor. That's at Windsor and Neil in Champaign. We'll have more on that as we get the information.

