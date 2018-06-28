Police negotiate & get man to hospital

MGN

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) -- A suicidal man, armed with a shotgun and ammunition, was taken to the hospital for psychiatric treatment after authorities negotiated with him for more than 90-minutes.

The incident happened about 8:30 pm, Wednesday, in the 2500-block of Commercial Avenue.

When officers approached the home and spoke to the 45-year old briefly, he stated he was armed and refused to come out.

The man said he wanted to die by his own hand or be killed in a shootout with police. He then fired two shots. The officers backed away and called for additional help.

At least four law enforcement agencies were involved in securing the area and talking to the man.

Despite frequently ending contact with authorities, the man eventually surrendered peacefully about 10:15 pm and was taken to the hospital. No word on his current condition.