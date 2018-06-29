Possible peeping Tom?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Some residents are worried after seeing a man staring through their windows the past few days.

Police say three people have called about the incidents taking place near West Washington and Pennsylvania streets in the past two days.

One time, the man was asked if he needed help, but he didn't respond. The other time, police say he walked away without saying anything.

Investigators say there isn't anything to be alarmed or worried about. They haven't taken any reports, but they have gone to check the area when residents have called.