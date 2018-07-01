Raising money for a cause

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)-- A group from the First United Methodist Church of Urbana is raising money to help children who have been separated from their families at the border. They sold lemonade at Urbana Farmers' Market.

The Trump administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy prosecuted parents for crossing the border with their kids. While adults wait on their trial, kids are held without their parents.

President Trump signed an executive order reversing the policy last week, but people selling lemonade say there's still work to be done. Emily Santanelli sold lemonade with her kids. She says, "Children still need to be reunited. I think the latest report still shows that like 2000 children are still separated from their parents," said Santanelli.

All of the money raised will go to Kids in Need of Defense. People interested in giving can click the link to donate.