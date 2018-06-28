Remember firework safety for 4th of July
ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Officials want you to remember to be safe with the Fourth of July less than a week away.
They want to remind you to leave the fireworks displays to those who are licensed and trained.
Anyone possessing, using or purchasing display fireworks without a valid IDNR explosives license or storage certificate is violating Illinois law and could be subject to penalties.
A violation of the Illinois Explosives Act can be a Class 3 felony, with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
For more information, click here.
