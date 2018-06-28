Local News

Remembering Trooper Albin: 1 year later

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- One year ago, State Trooper Ryan Albin answered his final call. He was killed in a crash on I-74, near Farmer City.

Many spent Thursday reflecting on his life and service. Some troopers out of Pesotum played in a golf outing in Albin's honor. Others posted memories on social media.

The 37-year old served ISP for more than 11 years. He lived in Bellflower. He was a trooper for District 6, in Pontiac and was Officer of the Year in 2014.

Albin was merging into construction traffic when he hit the back of a box truck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

State troopers say tragedies like this are a daily safety reminder. Trooper Lillard wears a bracelet in his honor every day. It was given to her by Albin's mother.

Also in his honor, a fun run and walk will be held July 4, in Bellflower. A stretch of I-74, from milepost 155 to 160, through Farmer City will be known as Trooper Ryan Albin Memorial Highway. The legislation was adopted by a unanimous vote last month.

