Residents evacuated from rehabilitation center

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Residents at a rehabilitation center had to be evacuated after a small fire broke out.

The fire department says a small was sparked in an electrical box at the Watseka Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. The fire was quickly put out by workers.

All residents were brought to a designated emergency location, which was a church across the street from the center.

Workers and volunteers were working to help the residents get back inside. The center was hoping to get most of the residents back into the facility soon, but some were brought to sister centers nearby and others to a hospital in the area for housing. There were no injuries reported.

