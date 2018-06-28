Runners not only winners in annual race

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The finish to April's Illinois marathon was the best in the race's 10-year history.

When it comes to charity, there were a lot of winners there too. More than $200,00 was donated to more than 60 charities.

The Developmental Services Center led the way receiving more than $21,000. In the past decade, marathon officials have donated almost $1.4 million to area charities.

Believe it or not, registration for next year's race opens Sunday. For two weeks, prices are being dropped to some of the lowest ever.