Runners not only winners in annual race
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The finish to April's Illinois marathon was the best in the race's 10-year history.
When it comes to charity, there were a lot of winners there too. More than $200,00 was donated to more than 60 charities.
The Developmental Services Center led the way receiving more than $21,000. In the past decade, marathon officials have donated almost $1.4 million to area charities.
Believe it or not, registration for next year's race opens Sunday. For two weeks, prices are being dropped to some of the lowest ever.
